PIBC welcomes govt steps against corona pandemic

Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri has welcomed the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani government to counter the pandemic of COVID-19 in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Pak-India business Council (PIBC) Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri has welcomed the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani government to counter the pandemic of COVID-19 in the country.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that financial package announced by the government recently would have positive impact on the national economy and help provide relief to masses, affected by the coronavirus spread.

He said that the nation was completely supporting the prime minister in the time of crises and it would also support the coronavirus fund, announced by the government to curb the pandemic and its aftereffects.

He appreciated the prime minister over his idea of forming a separate force to meet the challenges of coronavirus, especially to help the poor segments of society in the time of hardships.

Kasuri criticised Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on offering his own hospitals for corona patients and said that if these hospitals were able to meet the standards, why Sharifs would go abroad for treatment.

He said the PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leadership should bring looted money back to the country and this money should be returned to the nation so that the government could spend it on masses in the current crisis.

He said that complete lockdown could increase the problems of masses so the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard was appreciable.