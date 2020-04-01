UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIBC Welcomes Govt Steps Against Corona Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:39 PM

PIBC welcomes govt steps against corona pandemic

Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri has welcomed the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani government to counter the pandemic of COVID-19 in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Pak-India business Council (PIBC) Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri has welcomed the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani government to counter the pandemic of COVID-19 in the country.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that financial package announced by the government recently would have positive impact on the national economy and help provide relief to masses, affected by the coronavirus spread.

He said that the nation was completely supporting the prime minister in the time of crises and it would also support the coronavirus fund, announced by the government to curb the pandemic and its aftereffects.

He appreciated the prime minister over his idea of forming a separate force to meet the challenges of coronavirus, especially to help the poor segments of society in the time of hardships.

Kasuri criticised Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on offering his own hospitals for corona patients and said that if these hospitals were able to meet the standards, why Sharifs would go abroad for treatment.

He said the PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leadership should bring looted money back to the country and this money should be returned to the nation so that the government could spend it on masses in the current crisis.

He said that complete lockdown could increase the problems of masses so the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard was appreciable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt establishes 100-bed quarantine center

13 minutes ago

Wafaq-ul-Madari cancels annual exams till Eid ul F ..

2 minutes ago

Virus to plunge 8 mln into poverty in Arab world: ..

2 minutes ago

Pillion riding ban in Swabi

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Asks Muslim Pilgrims to Delay Visit f ..

2 minutes ago

School children to get free resources for online l ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.