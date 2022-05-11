UrduPoint.com

PIBC Welcomes New US Envoy To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) has welcomed the appointment of Donald A Bloom as the United States ambassador in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Pak-India business Council (PIBC) has welcomed the appointment of Donald A Bloom as the United States ambassador in Pakistan.

PIBC Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri told APP on Wednesday that the newly appointed envoy was a career diplomat and hoped that he would positively work to bring both the countries closer.

Kasuri also welcomed the appointment of Pakistani origin Dilawar Syed as the Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs in the State Department of the US.

