PIC Achieves Milestone By Performing Mitral Chip Procedure

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has successfully introduced a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of leaky heart valves.

According to a press release issued on Friday, it is first time that Mitral Clip procedure has been performed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa establishing PIC as a pioneer in advanced cardiac care in the region.

This cutting-edge intervention provides an innovative solution for patients with mitral valve regurgitation, a condition where the heart’s mitral valve does not close properly causing blood to flow backward into the heart.

Dr. Ali Raza, Assistant Professor PIC described that Mitral Clip is used to repair leaking mitral valves, significantly improving heart function. During this minimally invasive procedure, a clip is attached to the mitral valve restoring its ability to function properly without requiring open-heart surgery. This procedure has been performed only five times in Pakistan.

The procedure was led by PIC's specialized team with the support of Dermot Boyle, a Mitral Clip Therapy expert from Abbott Laboratories, United Kingdom.

