UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIC Attack Case: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Ten Lawyers Till Jan 22

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

PIC attack case: ATC extends interim bail of ten lawyers till Jan 22

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of ten accused lawyers including Hassaan Niazi, till January 22, in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of ten accused lawyers including Hassaan Niazi, till January 22, in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein all accused appeared at the start of proceedings.

The investigation officer submitted a report of photogrammetric test of Hassaan Niazi, during the proceedings. He stated that the other accused had not joined the investigations so far, whereas their photographs and videos were required for photogrammetric test by the forensic science laboratory.

On this, the court directed the other accused to join the investigations while extending their interim bail till January 22.

The court also sought a report and complete case record on the next date of hearing.

Besides Hassaan Niazi, Abdul Majid, Syed Zain Abbas, Sikandar Siddique, Ali Javed Malik, Osama, Abdul Rehman Butt, Rana Adeel, Umar Ghauri and Chaudhry Muzammal had approached the court for bail.

They submitted through their bail applications that they had no link with the PIC attack case.

It is pertinent to mention that Shadman police had registered two FIRs against more than 250 lawyers for rampaging through the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), beating up medics, nurses and damaging furniture and equipment at the facility on December 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Police Lawyers January December All Anti Terrorism Court Court Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Philippines begins repatriation of distressed Fili ..

3 minutes ago

Greece reinstates migration ministry amid camp dea ..

3 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces new development and funding agreemen ..

24 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser session pror ..

8 minutes ago

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.