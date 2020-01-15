PIC attack case: ATC extends interim bail of ten lawyers till Jan 22

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of ten accused lawyers including Hassaan Niazi, till January 22, in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein all accused appeared at the start of proceedings.

The investigation officer submitted a report of photogrammetric test of Hassaan Niazi, during the proceedings. He stated that the other accused had not joined the investigations so far, whereas their photographs and videos were required for photogrammetric test by the forensic science laboratory.

On this, the court directed the other accused to join the investigations while extending their interim bail till January 22.

The court also sought a report and complete case record on the next date of hearing.

Besides Hassaan Niazi, Abdul Majid, Syed Zain Abbas, Sikandar Siddique, Ali Javed Malik, Osama, Abdul Rehman Butt, Rana Adeel, Umar Ghauri and Chaudhry Muzammal had approached the court for bail.

They submitted through their bail applications that they had no link with the PIC attack case.

It is pertinent to mention that Shadman police had registered two FIRs against more than 250 lawyers for rampaging through the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), beating up medics, nurses and damaging furniture and equipment at the facility on December 11.