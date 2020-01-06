UrduPoint.com
PIC Attack Case: Court Extends Interim Bail Of 10 Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of ten accused-lawyers including Hassaan Niazi, till January 15 in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of ten accused-lawyers including Hassaan Niazi, till January 15 in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein all accused appeared at the start of proceedings.

The investigation officer submitted that photographs and videos of the accused were required for photo test by the forensic science laboratory but they had not joined the investigations so far.

At this, the court directed all accused to join the investigations process and extended their interim bail till Jan 15.

Besides Hassaan Niazi, Abdul Majid, Syed Zain Abbas, Sikandar Siddique, Ali Javed Malik, Osama, Abdul Rehman Butt, Rana Adeel, Umar Ghauri and Chaudhry Muzammal, through their bail applications, had submitted that they had no link with the PIC attack case whereas the police roped them illegally in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shadman police had registered two FIRs against more than 250 lawyers for rampaging through the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), beating up medics, nurses and damaging furniture and equipment at the facility on December 11.

