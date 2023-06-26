Open Menu

PIC Attain Category One Hospital Position In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PIC attain category one hospital position in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the sole cardiac hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has attained yet another accolade to get a Category One hospital position.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission has designated PIC as the first official Category One hospital, granting a regular license in a formal licensing ceremony.

PIC received a full-fledged license following a thorough evaluation of various hospitals in the province, conducted by the Health Care Commission.

PIC's spokesperson Riffat Anjum on Monday said that the Health Care Commission took measures to streamline and license hospitals, assessing them against predetermined standards.

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology was recognized for its adherence to the Health Care Commission's specified standards in providing standardized treatment, patient care, emergency services, and patient safety, among other facilities.

This achievement highlights PIC's commitment to meeting the commission's standards.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Niamat Shah, the Director of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, expressed his pride for this prestigious recognition.

He credited the tireless efforts and dedication of the entire staff of PIC for this achievement.

Dr. Shah emphasized that PIC is dedicated to providing quality treatment to patients from Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that PIC will continue to strive for excellence, aiming to become a source of pride for the province by earning more national and international honors.

It is worth mentioning here that Peshawar Institute of Cardiology had earned the distinction of being Pakistan's first government hospital to obtain ISO certification.

