PIC Celebrates International Nurses Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 06:07 PM

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Wednesday honored its dedicated nursing staff with a special ceremony on International Nurses Day, under the theme of 2024 "our nurses our future the economic power of care"

The ceremony, dedicated to the late nurse Muhammad Abrar, in his memory, attended by PIC's leadership, including Chief Executive Medical Director Professor Dr Shahkar Ahmad Shah and Hospital Director Dr Niamat Shah, the event highlighted the critical contributions of nurses to healthcare.

The nurses also took an oath to continue serving humanity and providing excellent care to patients at PIC.

PIC's Director of Nursing, Afsar Dad, highlighted the invaluable contributions of nurses to the healthcare sector.

Chief Executive Medical Director Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah praised the crucial role of nurses, describing them as the backbone of the healthcare sector.

Hospital Director Dr. Niamat Shah acknowledged the selfless dedication of nurses worldwide, whether in times of peace, war, or pandemics. He advocated for national honors for nurses, like to other professional fields, to further inspire their commitment to humanitarian service.

To encourage and recognize the efforts of the nursing staff, awards and shields were distributed in various categories. Director Nursing Afsar Dad and Nursing Manager Nazook Bibi received excellence shields as Best Team Leaders.

Certificates were awarded to three Assistant Managers, fifteen Head Nurses, four members of the Rapid Response Team, and two nurses from the Infection Control Unit for their outstanding performance. Ten Team Lead Nurses and eighteen other nurses were honored with the Nurse of the Year awards for their exemplary performance and timely response in various wards and units.

