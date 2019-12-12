UrduPoint.com
PIC Clash: Lawyers, Doctors Go On Strike

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

PIC clash: Lawyers, doctors go on strike

Lawyers announce strike across the province while doctors are observing strike in big cities.

LAHORE: After clash at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) , lawyers and doctors are observing strike in different cities of Punjab today. Doctors are observing strike in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and other citizens while Lawyers are on strike across the province.

Litigants in courts and patients in hospitals are suffering due to strike of lawyers and doctors. According to the reports, Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and lawyers from Balochistan also joined the strike.

At least 12 people died after lawyers’ protest turned violent at Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse lawyers which were around 200 to 250 in numbers, with some of them having weapons. The lawyers broke the gate and entered into the hospital which is only standard health facility in Punjab for heart patients.

They disrupted operations and heart surgeries at the emergency bloc of PIC, leaving hundreds of patients at risk. The doctors left the wards to save their lives from the protesting lawyers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar took notice of the lawyers’ protest at the hospital and sought reports from the Punjab Chief Secretary and Punjab Inspector General of Police. The political leaders, traders and the common everyone criticized the lawyers for their act of terror and violence at the hospital.

The lawyers tortured commons citizens, attendants of the patients beside the doctors and paramedical staff.

According to reports, Lahore High Court Bar Association has called joint meeting to discuss future of line of action against the shocking incident that exposed the moral and social values of the country.

