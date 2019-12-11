PIC clash: Police take 20 lawyers into custody

(@fidahassanain)

Sources say that Initial report prepared by the PIC has been sent to Punjab health department on the issue.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) At least 20 lawyers have been taken into custody by Police for being part of the protest at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and have been shifted in different hospitals.

According to reports, the police arrested the lawyers from different places and shifted them into different jails. They said that the lawyers staged pre-planned protest against the administration of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Two female lawyers visited hospital, examined the situation, made video and went back and later the lawyers reached there, they said.

The sources said that the lawyers had weapons and tortured doctors including the female doctors inside the PIC hospital and in Jilani park—a park which is located adjacent to the PIC. The telephone operator was informed about the lawyers’ protest and was informed that around 200 to 250 hundred lawyers would reach there at the PIC for protest.

Punjab Institute of Cardiology administration prepared a report and sent it to Punjab health department. According to the report, the female doctors , journalists and other staffers of the PIC were subjected to torture. The lawyers broke the glasses inside the emergency bloc of the hospital. “the lawyers came with a pre-plan to attack on the PIC and had the weapons,” read the report. They also set police van on fire, it said.

“A security guard also fell injured due to lawyers’ protest,” the reporter further said. The lawyers also attacked the attendants of the patients at the hospital and went inside the PIC emergency.