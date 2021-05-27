UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIC Conducts 343 Open Heart Surgeries, 1000 Procedures

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

PIC conducts 343 open heart surgeries, 1000 procedures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as 343 open heart surgeries and one thousand angioplasty and angiography procedures have been successfully completed in the newly established Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during last six months.

The PIC spokeperson, Rafit Anjum said that ten certified cardiologists and six cardiac surgeons who came from foreign counties have started pediatrics heart surgery.

He said that cardiac surgeons have successfully carried out operation of two girls, Aiza age 4 and Barera age 5.

He said that both the girls have holes in the hearts and one wall of barrea has blockage.

He said that operation was done free of cost under Sehat Insaf Card. Portents of both girls have expressed satisfaction over the medical treatment given at the PIC and over their successful operations.

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology has 250 beds , including beds for Cardiac Surgery ( pediatrics and adults) , Cardiology ( pediatrics and adults, Intensive Care Unite and Cardiac Care unit.

Related Topics

Peshawar From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

2 hours ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

3 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.