PIC conducts 343 open heart surgeries, 1000 procedures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as 343 open heart surgeries and one thousand angioplasty and angiography procedures have been successfully completed in the newly established Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during last six months.

The PIC spokeperson, Rafit Anjum said that ten certified cardiologists and six cardiac surgeons who came from foreign counties have started pediatrics heart surgery.

He said that cardiac surgeons have successfully carried out operation of two girls, Aiza age 4 and Barera age 5.

He said that both the girls have holes in the hearts and one wall of barrea has blockage.

He said that operation was done free of cost under Sehat Insaf Card. Portents of both girls have expressed satisfaction over the medical treatment given at the PIC and over their successful operations.

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology has 250 beds , including beds for Cardiac Surgery ( pediatrics and adults) , Cardiology ( pediatrics and adults, Intensive Care Unite and Cardiac Care unit.