Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PIC conducts awareness workshop on aortic stenosis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) organised a one-day workshop on Wednesday to impart awareness about aortic stenosis, a life-threatening condition in which the heart valve gets thickened and narrowed.

According to PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum, renowned cardiologists from different hospitals in Pakistan participated in the event, which was the first Medtronic TAVI workshop in the country where live cases were performed.

"It highlights the importance of teamwork among different cardiologists in Pakistan to improve health care, particularly when it involves very special and highly skillful procedures like TAVI," he added.

PIC successfully performed three live cases of this complex lifesaving procedure.

By conducting such workshops, "we will be able to increase awareness about Aortic stenosis," said senior interventional cardiologist and TAVI expert of PIC Dr Ali Raza.

The number of TAVI procedures was still low in Pakistan due to the expensive valve prices and lack of expertise compared to the rest of the world, he added.

Dr Ali hoped that by bringing cardiologists together in such workshops, the number of TAVI procedures would increase.

PIC was committed to the cause of improving patient healthcare, he said and expressed his gratitude to the Medtronic company for collaborating with PIC for the initiative.

The KP's first TAVI procedure was performed in PIC under the supervision of a team of cardiology experts last year, the spokesman said and added that the institute was successfully running its TAVI programme.

