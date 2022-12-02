UrduPoint.com

PIC Contradicts News Item Against Senior Cardiologist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PIC contradicts news item against senior cardiologist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Friday strongly contradicted a recent news item which appeared in a section of press casting aspersions on the credentials of a senior cardiologist.

In a press statement issued here , PIC claimed that the doctor in question is highly credentialed and is American board certified in internal Medicine and further specialized with a fellowship in Heart failure from USA.

He has been a consultant for more than five years in Cardiology in reputed hospitals in USA and now has contributed significantly to the establishment of heart failure services at PIC, the statement added.

PIC has a stringent system of hiring and clinical practice and patient safety is ensured at all costs. Any training undertaken is under strict supervision, it continued.

PIC offers state of the art cardiac facilities to the people of Pakistan and has already established itself as the premier cardiac facility in the country.

The faculty at PIC is highly trained, skilled and motivated and the results produced by PIC in last two years of inception speak for themselves, the statement concludes.

