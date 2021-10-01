PIC directs BMP to provide details of over-aged employees

Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), Islamabad has directed the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) to provide all required information regarding the over-aged employees to the petitioner and take immediate steps to proactively share it through website under Right of Access to Information Act 2017

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), Islamabad has directed the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) to provide all required information regarding the over-aged employees to the petitioner and take immediate steps to proactively share it through website under Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

The Commission presided over by Chief Information Officer (CIO), Muhammad Azam and Information Commissioners Fawad Malik and Zahid Abdullah after examining records and facts of the case, had allowed the appeal filed by petitioner Taha Mir on September 20, 2021.

The Commission directed the senior adviser BMP to provide the requested information to the petitioner with intimation to this office at the earliest, but in any case, not later than 10 working days of receipt of this order.

The public body was also directed to take immediate steps to proactively share through website all categories of information mentioned in section 5 of the Right of Access to Information Act 2017 and submit compliance report to the Commission by October 17, 2021.

Appellant Taha Mir who had made Banking Mohtasib Pakistan as respondent, had filed an appeal in PIC on July 06, 2021, seeking information regarding an over-aged employees, their appointment and salaries.

The appellant stated that he submitted an information request to the Secretary, BMP on April 7, 2021 under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017 but did not receive the requested information from the public body.

He claimed that BMP does not follow the directives and terms and conditions of the contract appointment issued vide order O.M NO 10/52/95-R-II dated 18.07.1996 by Establishment Division.

He questioned what terms and conditions were applied on contractual employee working in the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan and under which provision of law, rules and regulations the same have been approved and by whom?.

The appellant also sought a copy of the contract format being used in the BMP.

The petitioner also raised legal questions on the appointment of consultants, advisors and senior advisors in BMP, their total number and current gross salaries besides salary structure of the officers and staff etc.

He also sought details about the number of officers employed in BMP after attaining the age of superannuation and legality of their appointment after reported judgments of 2013 SCMR 1752 ad 2015 SCMR 456 regarding post retirement employment.

Details regarding number of officers beyond 70 years of age and above in BMP, their Names, equivalent grades, date of birth and gross salaries, the number of officers working in grade 21 or equivalent and above in BMP and provision of law regarding allotment of equivalence and appointed in grade 21 were also requested.

The appellant also sought information that how and when the post of senior advisors was created in BMP and what was the required qualification, experience and age limit for these posts.

On July 29, 2021, the commission put on notice BMP's senior advisor with direction to submit valid reasons for not providing the requested information to the appellant. The appeal was fixed for hearing on September 14, 2021 after both parties were informed through notices sent on August 10, 2021.

Saleem Akhtar, senior legal advisor, PMP attended the hearing on September 14 last and submitted a detailed written statement in response to the petitioner's claims.