PIC Directs DC ICT To Make Public IESSI's Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to disclose key records of the Islamabad Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI), following an appeal filed by a citizen.
The information to be made public includes budget details, audit reports, employee records, the institution’s legal framework, registered workers, affiliated hospitals, and issued death grants.
Despite repeated notices from the Commission, the Deputy Commissioner's office failed to appear before the PIC on Tuesday to justify withholding the requested information. Notices were issued on December 26, 2024, January 14, 2025, and February 28, 2025, via registered post, but no response was received.
The final notice explicitly warned that ex parte proceedings would be conducted if no representation was made.
Finding no justification for withholding the requested records, the Commission ruled that the information sought is of significant public interest and must be disclosed under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.
The appeal was decided ex parte, as the public body failed to provide any response.
The appellant had requested comprehensive data regarding IESSI, including budget allocations, third-party audit reports for the past three years, details of employees, contractual and permanent staff, legal status, and the registration of industrial and commercial workers within Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
Additional information sought includes financial transactions with hospitals, contracts with medical facilities, and records of death grants issued over the last three years.
In its order, the Commission instructed the Deputy Commissioner, who also heads IESSI, to furnish the required information to both the appellant and the PIC within 10 days.
Copies of the order have been dispatched to the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Commissioner Islamabad for compliance.
The directive reinforces the legal obligation of public bodies to ensure transparency and uphold citizens' right to access information concerning public institutions and financial expenditures relating to their right and welfare.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC directs DC ICT to make public IESSI's record3 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till after Eid3 minutes ago
-
Danish University to be developed on modern lines: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
OGDCL announces completion of feasibility study for Reko Diq project3 minutes ago
-
DC Lorali urges everyone to play role against TB disease3 minutes ago
-
Street criminals gang busted, 2 stolen bikes recovered13 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 outlaws13 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive13 minutes ago
-
CS KP, UNDP representative discuss development priorities13 minutes ago
-
Accused held for bogus call on Helpline 1513 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews performance of Urban Policy and Land Use Planning13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against corruption13 minutes ago