PIC Directs FBR To Public Tax-related Information

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to public the information related to tax recoveries and defaulted payments.

It ruled that such data is of significant public and economic importance and cannot be withheld under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

The case arose from an appeal filed by a citizen after FBR denied access to the requested information. Although the public body shared partial information with the appellant on April 23, 2025, the appellant submitted a rejoinder on July 6, 2025, objecting to the refusal to disclose complete details.

After reviewing the information request, the response from the public body, the appellant’s rejoinder, and relevant provisions of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, the Commission concluded that the information sought pertains directly to matters of public interest and national economic relevance.

“The information requested by the appellant supports efforts by FBR to recover outstanding dues and taxes stuck in litigation,” the Commission stated.

“This not only aligns with the directives repeatedly issued by the Honourable Prime Minister but also contributes to national revenue collection, transparency, and accountability.”

Citing the preamble of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, the Commission emphasized that the law is intended to promote transparency, reduce inefficiency, and enhance public participation in governance.

It said that in light of these findings, the Commission has directed the Secretary (Compliance) / Designated Officer / Public Information Officer, FBR to compile and furnish the required information within 30 days of receiving the order.

Furthermore, copies of the order have also been forwarded to the Prime Minister Secretariat and the Chairman, FBR for their consideration and necessary action.

This decision reinforces the public's right to know and holds public bodies accountable for ensuring that vital economic information is not withheld from citizens.

