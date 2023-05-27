PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) emerged as the leading institution on Saturday at the Cardiac Thoracic Grand Round Conference, supported by the Pakistan Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The conference, hosted by the PIC, witnessed enthusiastic participation from renowned medical institutions across the region.

Northwest Hospital Peshawar claimed the second position, while Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar secured the third position, showcasing its expertise in presenting articles and cases related to complex heart surgeries.

As the guest of honour, Riaz Anwar, Special Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health, emphasised that the establishment of PIC is a valuable asset for the people of KP.

He acknowledged the tremendous efforts and hard work invested in the development of the institute, which has rapidly achieved significant national and international successes in the field of cardiology and cardiac surgery.

A notable milestone was reached during this conference as PIC initiated a research program encompassing both junior and senior doctors, marking the first of its kind within the institution.

Research articles on intricate surgeries were thoughtfully presented in public and private hospitals, fostering a competitive and learning environment that significantly boosts the morale of junior doctors.

Dr Riaz Anwar expressed immense pride in the fact that the first-ever Cardiac Surgery Grand Round was held at PIC.

He highlighted the institute's commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to the people of the province.

During his address at the conference, Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmed Shah, the Medical Director of PIC, emphasized the institute's role in nurturing a new generation of talented surgeons specializing in cardiac surgery.

Dr Shahkar expressed deep gratitude for hosting such an esteemed Grand Round Conference, considering it a tremendous honour for PIC.

The Cardiac Surgery Grand Round showcased a diverse array of exceptional cardiac procedures conducted in KP and throughout Pakistan.

The conference served as a platform for exchanging knowledge, experiences, and best practices, further elevating the standards of cardiac care in the province.