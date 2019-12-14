PIC emergency services restored: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that emergency of the PIC has been made operational that was not operating after the Wednesday

He said that after the restoration of emergency, provision of healthcare facilities to the patients has now been started.

He appreciating hospital administration, doctors, paramedical staff said the Punjab government had decided to make legislation for providing security to doctors, paramedical staff and hospital buildings.

He said that Health Professionals Security Bill would be presented in the next meeting of cabinet.