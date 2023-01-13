PIC forms committee to probe reuse of surgical instruments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) administration has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to probe the issue of alleged reuse of surgical instruments during operations.

PIC sources said on Friday that the probe committee would consist of Professor Dr Shehbaz, Dr Syed Imranul Hassan, Dr Zameer Ahmad Baloch, Amir Rafique and Pharmacist Sidra Sarwar.

A health officer had recovered 100 used oxygenator tubes being reused in surgery after washing, added the sources.

The committee would also investigate on which patients these tubes were used. Medical Superintendent PIC Dr Tehseen has said strict action would be taken against the staff involved in the case.