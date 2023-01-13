UrduPoint.com

PIC Forms Committee To Probe Reuse Of Surgical Instruments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PIC forms committee to probe reuse of surgical instruments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) administration has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to probe the issue of alleged reuse of surgical instruments during operations.

PIC sources said on Friday that the probe committee would consist of Professor Dr Shehbaz, Dr Syed Imranul Hassan, Dr Zameer Ahmad Baloch, Amir Rafique and Pharmacist Sidra Sarwar.

A health officer had recovered 100 used oxygenator tubes being reused in surgery after washing, added the sources.

The committee would also investigate on which patients these tubes were used. Medical Superintendent PIC Dr Tehseen has said strict action would be taken against the staff involved in the case.

Related Topics

Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

44 minutes ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

1 hour ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

1 hour ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

2 hours ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.