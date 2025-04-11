PIC Gets Recertification Audit For 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s first ISO QMS-certified public sector hospital Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has proved the ever best international standard hospital to get its successful recertification Audit for this year (2025).
According to the spokesperson for the institute, Riffat Anjum Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) went through the ISO 9001: 2015 Recertification Audit.
During the two-day audit, PIC was found to have documented, implemented and maintained its Quality Management System in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.
She said that evidence of compliance was successfully verified and continuation of the certification was recommended by the audit team.
PIC has honoured the first ever public sector hospital in the country to be ISO 9001-2015 certified in 2022.
The Dean of PIC Prof. Dr Shahakar Ahmad Shah, Medical Director Dr Ali Raza and Hospital Director Mr. Qazi Saad appreciated its staff for their continuous hard work, dedication and commitment towards PIC.
PIC is KP’s first cardiac hospital providing the best national and international standard healthcare not only in the province but to all patients of the country.
