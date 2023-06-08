UrduPoint.com

PIC Implants First Pulmonary Valve In Teenager Without Cut

Published June 08, 2023

PIC implants first pulmonary valve in teenager without cut

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has successfully performed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first Pulmonary Valve Implantation procedure in a child without a cut.

PIC is the first public sector cardiac hospital in the province which has achieved the milestone by successfully performing the first-of-its-kind implantation of a pulmonary valve to a 17-year patient and brightened the life hopes of children suffering from complex heart diseases in the province, said a spokesperson of PIC Riffat Anjum.

She said that Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Head of Pediatric Cardiology of PIC along with his teams performed the implantation procedure on a child suffering from post-Op TOF (Tetralogy of Fallot), with shortness of breath and palpitations.

The patient previously had three surgeries in Peshawar, Lahore and India in 2006, 2008 and 2010 respectively, but after his 3rd surgery, the patient's pulmonary valve was damaged and had signs of valvular insufficiency.

Dr Ijaz Hussain said that there were two options for them either to go for open heart surgery or noninvasive percutaneous valve replacement, adding that due to the previous three surgeries, this was high-risk surgery therefore non-invasive percutaneous Pulmonary valve replacement was offered to the patient.

According to the spokesperson, this procedure was conducted at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology by Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain along with the PIC cardiology team, LRH Paeds cardiology head Dr Sadia Ilyas and doctors from UK and UAE. The procedure was uneventful with no complications.

Cardiologists from across the globe appreciated Prof Dr Ijaz and his team at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology for making this province and Pakistan proud at the national and international levels.

They further added that the whole PIC Staff is doing tremendous to introduce such new treatments and innovations in cardiac care.

