PIC imposes fine on Director Excise for withholding information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) on Thursday has imposed a fine equivalent to ten days' salary on the Director of Excise and Taxation, Islamabad, for failing to disclose information requested under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

In August 2024, a citizen, Saddia Mazhar, submitted an information request to the Excise and Taxation Department, seeking details regarding alcohol permits and sales in Islamabad. The requested information included the total number of alcohol permit holders, beer purchases by these license holders since January 2023, a list of establishments licensed to sell alcohol, excise duties collected from these establishments, and the total supply made to these license holders. Despite the request, the Excise and Taxation Department failed to respond.

Following this non-compliance, Saddia Mazhar filed an appeal with the Pakistan Information Commission. The Commission issued multiple notices to the Director, Excise and Taxation, but no representative appeared, nor was the requested information provided. On November 14, 2024, a final show-cause notice was issued under Section 20(1)(f) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

A copy of the notice was also sent to the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, but no action was taken.

In its order issued on November 26, 2024, the Commission expressed concern over the deliberate obstruction of the Act’s implementation. The Commission noted that the officer had been given sufficient opportunities to respond, including notices sent through registered post, but failed to comply or appear. The Commission emphasized that such conduct undermines the law’s purpose of ensuring transparency and accountability in public offices.

Consequently, the Commission imposed a fine equivalent to the salary of ten days on the Director of Excise and Taxation for willfully delaying or obstructing the disclosure of information.

The PIC directed the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Accountant General Pakistan Revenues to ensure compliance with the order. Notices have also been issued to these authorities to report compliance at the next hearing.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability enshrined in the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.