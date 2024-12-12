PIC Imposes Fine On Director Excise For Withholding Information
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) on Thursday has imposed a fine equivalent to ten days' salary on the Director of Excise and Taxation, Islamabad, for failing to disclose information requested under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.
In August 2024, a citizen, Saddia Mazhar, submitted an information request to the Excise and Taxation Department, seeking details regarding alcohol permits and sales in Islamabad. The requested information included the total number of alcohol permit holders, beer purchases by these license holders since January 2023, a list of establishments licensed to sell alcohol, excise duties collected from these establishments, and the total supply made to these license holders. Despite the request, the Excise and Taxation Department failed to respond.
Following this non-compliance, Saddia Mazhar filed an appeal with the Pakistan Information Commission. The Commission issued multiple notices to the Director, Excise and Taxation, but no representative appeared, nor was the requested information provided. On November 14, 2024, a final show-cause notice was issued under Section 20(1)(f) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.
A copy of the notice was also sent to the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, but no action was taken.
In its order issued on November 26, 2024, the Commission expressed concern over the deliberate obstruction of the Act’s implementation. The Commission noted that the officer had been given sufficient opportunities to respond, including notices sent through registered post, but failed to comply or appear. The Commission emphasized that such conduct undermines the law’s purpose of ensuring transparency and accountability in public offices.
Consequently, the Commission imposed a fine equivalent to the salary of ten days on the Director of Excise and Taxation for willfully delaying or obstructing the disclosure of information.
The PIC directed the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Accountant General Pakistan Revenues to ensure compliance with the order. Notices have also been issued to these authorities to report compliance at the next hearing.
The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability enshrined in the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.
Recent Stories
SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC imposes fine on Director Excise for withholding information2 minutes ago
-
5-day polio drive from Dec 162 minutes ago
-
Ghotki police recover large consignment of weapons2 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts special anti-drug awareness campaign in collaboration with ANF2 minutes ago
-
Nomination process for Haripur Press Club elections completed, scrutiny on December 172 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s humanitarian support reaches Malaysia safely12 minutes ago
-
AJK civil servants visit PIC, highlighting healthcare excellence12 minutes ago
-
Female drug trafficker arrested12 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held to celebrate Mountains Day in Gilgit12 minutes ago
-
Empowering Youth Key to Sindh's Future Development12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi lauds PFUJ workers' efforts12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on dangers of drug abuse held at Women University Mardan12 minutes ago