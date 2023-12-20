Open Menu

PIC Imposes Fine On PESCO CEO For Not Sharing Information With Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 11:34 PM

PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing information with citizen

The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has imposed a fine equivalent to the salary of 15 days on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for not providing information to a citizen under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has imposed a fine equivalent to the salary of 15 days on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for not providing information to a citizen under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

The citizen, Wasim Mehsud, had filed an appeal to the PIC seeking information regarding the list of transformers, HT and LT poles, and different wires installed in district Tank for the past three years.

He also sought information about the location of these installations, the type of equipment used, and any maintenance or repair work conducted during this period. Additionally, he requested details about officials responsible for collecting money on illegal connections, along with any inquiry conducted regarding this practice.

Despite multiple hearing notices issued to PESCO, no representative appeared before the Commission. Consequently, the Commission proceeded with ex parte proceedings and directed PESCO to share the requested information within 10 days, excluding the location of installations due to security concerns.

The PESCO CEO failed to comply with the order and neither submitted response nor appeared before the Commission even after a show cause notice was issued. In view of PESCO's non-compliance, the PIC invoked Section 20(f) of the Right of Access to Information Act and imposed the fine on the CEO.

The Commission directed the Secretary Energy (Power Division) to recover the penalty from the CEO's salary and submit a compliance report.

It also reiterated its previous order requiring PESCO to share the requested information without lapse of time.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Peshawar Company Fine Tank Money 2017 From Share PESCO

Recent Stories

Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

3 minutes ago
 IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief ju ..

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Sa ..

Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

4 minutes ago
 Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two ..

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured

57 minutes ago
 Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for t ..

Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for three Islamabad's NA seats

43 minutes ago
 No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Sola ..

No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Solangi

43 minutes ago
AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam' ..

AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

43 minutes ago
 ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

43 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs 57 billion for payment of K-Electr ..

ECC approves Rs 57 billion for payment of K-Electric arrears

43 minutes ago
 People to vote PML-N for relief in next government ..

People to vote PML-N for relief in next government.; Uzma Bukhari

43 minutes ago
 6 injured in car-van collision

6 injured in car-van collision

43 minutes ago
 Bank loans on easy installments vital for upliftin ..

Bank loans on easy installments vital for uplifting of Agriculture, livestock: G ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan