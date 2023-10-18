PIC imposes fine on SE for defying order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) Wednesday issued a significant order, penalizing Superintending Engineer of Pak PWD, Pervez Khan with the deduction of one-month salary as a fine for failing to adhere to its directives.

The Commission's order stems from a case initiated by Wahab Gul, who filed an appeal regarding non-disclosure of requested information by the public body.

The public body was instructed to provide certified copies of the required information to the Commission within 10 days.