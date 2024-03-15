Open Menu

PIC Introduces Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Techniques

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC-MTI) has unveiled a ground-breaking minimally invasive technique for heart surgery using small incisions(cuts), catering to patients who have concerns about major cuts, pain and large wounds.

This innovative approach marks a significant advancement in the field of cardiac surgery and was successfully performed by the skilled cardiac surgery team, said spokesperson Riffat Anjum here on Friday.

The introduction of this minimally invasive technique at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology represents a significant stride towards aligning with international treatment standards for heart diseases. Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Assistant Professor and Lead of the Cardiac Surgery team, highlighted that this approach eliminates the need for a full breastbone incision, a common practice in traditional heart surgeries.

He stated that Patients undergoing this procedure can expect reduced pain and discomfort, and faster recovery times, enabling them to swiftly return to their daily routines and small wound scars, cosmetically better as well.

According to Dr Tariq, this treatment method will be employed for a range of heart procedures, including bypass and valve surgeries, and surgeries addressing heart defects.

Dr. Abdul Nasir, Assistant Professor and Head of the Cardiac Surgery Department at PCI, emphasized the reduced risk of infection associated with small incision surgery, underscoring its importance in enhancing patient outcomes. He reaffirmed the institution's dedication to providing residents of the province and country with access to top-tier international treatment standards.

In addition to the introduction of the minimally invasive technique, PIC has implemented various cutting-edge and international standard treatment methods for cardiac care, benefiting not only the local population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also patients from other provinces and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, which is making us proud.

