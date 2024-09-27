PIC Introduces percutaneous Mitraclip procedure for first time in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology-Medical Teaching Institution (PIC-MTI), one of the leading cardiac healthcare providers in Pakistan, has once again set a milestone in medical innovation by successfully introducing a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of leaky heart valves.

This marks the first time Mitraclip procedure has been performed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, further establishing PIC as a pioneer in advanced cardiac care in the region.

In collaboration with international experts, PIC’s highly skilled team has successfully completed the first-ever Mitraclip procedure in the province, without the need for open-heart surgery. This cutting-edge intervention provides an innovative solution for patients with mitral valve regurgitation, a condition where the heart’s mitral valve does not close properly, causing blood to flow backward into the heart.

Dr. Ali Raza, Assistant Professor at PIC while describing the significance of this procedure said the Mitral Clip is used to repair leaking mitral valves, significantly improving heart function. During this minimally invasive procedure, a clip is attached to the mitral valve, restoring its ability to function properly without requiring open-heart surgery.

This procedure has been performed only 5 times in Pakistan, it is the first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a major milestone for cardiac care in the region.

The procedure was led by PIC's specialized team with the support of Dermot Boyle, a Mitraclip Therapy expert from Abbott Laboratories, United Kingdom.

Mr. Boyle commended PIC for its groundbreaking work and said "I am incredibly impressed with the commitment and expertise of the PIC team in introducing this vital procedure in Pakistan. Mitraclip therapy represents a less invasive approach to treating mitral valve regurgitation, significantly reducing risks for patients, particularly the elderly or those with complex conditions. PIC is an outstanding institution, and I am confident their team will continue to excel in this advanced field."

Dr. Ali Raza also highlighted the benefits of this minimally invasive procedure for elderly patients who are at a higher risk of complications from traditional open-heart surgery:

"This technique offers a safer, more effective alternative for those who are not suitable candidates for conventional surgery. We are not only proud of this achievement but also committed to sharing our knowledge and training medical teams in other hospitals across Pakistan to expand access to this innovative procedure, improving cardiac care for patients nationwide."

APP/vak