PIC is fully functional, health minister confirms

(@fidahassanain)

The hospital is functional after three-day suspension and the doctors are on duty for the patients’ treatment at emergency bloc of the hospital.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday confirmed that Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was fully functional—that remained suspended for last three days due to lawyers’ attack.

The health minister also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for their cooperation.

Taking to her twitter account, Dr. Yasmin Rashid wrote: “PIC fully functional again with medical staff back to work. The lives of those dependent on these facilities is so crucial, we couldn't spare even a moment's delay,".

In a bid to cover the loss inflicted by attack on cardiac hospital , the lawyers holding bouquets of flowers reached Punjab Institute of Cardiology and strongly condemned Nov 11th incident that claimed 12 lives.

The lawyers group headed by Pakistan Bar Council leader Ahsan Bhoon apologized over what happened on Nov 11, and showed respect to the doctors serving general public at Punjab Institute of Cardiology—the only state of the art hospital.

Dr. Zeeshan welcomed the lawyers and appreciated the lawyers’ step for being humble and showing respect to the doctors.

“We came with flowers to overcome the loss that damaged all of us,” said Ahsan Bhoon while embracing the doctors during their visit for good-will gesture. “We just condemn that awful incident,” he further said. Dr. Zeeshan who was representing PIC said that they were equally painful and this matter should be resolved.

The welcome gesture showed by the lawyers will have a positive impact on functioning of public hospitals. The Senior lawyers said they were sorry over what happened to general public, especially those who got injured. However, they said that the matter should properly be investigated.