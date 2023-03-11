UrduPoint.com

PIC Launches First Ever Rotapro Rotational Atherectomy Procedure

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PIC launches first ever Rotapro Rotational Atherectomy Procedure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC-MTI) became the first National Center in Pakistan to launch the new Rotapro system.

Spokesperson of PIC Riffat Anjum on Saturday said that they proudly announce a single operator smart device which could help in shaving off the calcium within coronary arteries.

She said that an expert team of PIC cardiologists operated upon 60 years old with Rotapro, the latest treatment method.

Dr Abidullah, head of the Cardiology Department PIC said that latest Rotapro therapy in Pakistan was another advanced treatment procedure where minimum complication rate and high efficiency were linked with Rotational Atherectomy which was a novel technique to treat calcified coronary lesions.

It is a tool for complex PCI procedures, which helps in plaque modification and vessel preparation, for stinting.

This technology is used to treat patients with the hard narrowing in the heart arteries causing chest pain and potential heart attacks, Dr Abid said. With the collaboration of Boston Scientific Company, he said the PIC-MTI has achieved this remarkable success. The PIC is proud to have the necessary facilities and clinical expertise to provide this service through the Sehat Saholat Program, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Company Boston

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

2 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

4 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

5 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

5 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.