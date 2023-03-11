PIC launches first ever Rotapro Rotational Atherectomy Procedure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC-MTI) became the first National Center in Pakistan to launch the new Rotapro system.

Spokesperson of PIC Riffat Anjum on Saturday said that they proudly announce a single operator smart device which could help in shaving off the calcium within coronary arteries.

She said that an expert team of PIC cardiologists operated upon 60 years old with Rotapro, the latest treatment method.

Dr Abidullah, head of the Cardiology Department PIC said that latest Rotapro therapy in Pakistan was another advanced treatment procedure where minimum complication rate and high efficiency were linked with Rotational Atherectomy which was a novel technique to treat calcified coronary lesions.

It is a tool for complex PCI procedures, which helps in plaque modification and vessel preparation, for stinting.

This technology is used to treat patients with the hard narrowing in the heart arteries causing chest pain and potential heart attacks, Dr Abid said. With the collaboration of Boston Scientific Company, he said the PIC-MTI has achieved this remarkable success. The PIC is proud to have the necessary facilities and clinical expertise to provide this service through the Sehat Saholat Program, he concluded.