Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PIC Maintains Honor Of ISO Certified Hospital 9001-2015 For 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PIC maintains honor of ISO certified hospital 9001-2015 for 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan's first ISO Quality Management System certified public sector hospital Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has proved the best ever international standard hospital by fulfilling the Surveillance Audit requirements.

Spokesperson of PIC Riffat Anjum on Monday said that during the audit, the hospital was found to have documented, implemented, and maintained its QMS in compliance with the requirements.

She said evidence of compliance was successfully verified, and continuation to the certification was recommended by the audit team.

The PIC has already the honor of the first ever public sector hospital in the country by getting ISO 9001-2015 certification in 2022.

Maintaining the ISO standard of the hospital involves the tireless efforts of all the hospital staff, Spokesperson.

Peshawar institute of cardiology inaugurated December 2020.

The KP's first cardiac hospital provides the best and most international standard health care not only in the province but to all patients of the country.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa December 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

11 minutes ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

11 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.