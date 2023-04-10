PIC maintains honor of ISO certified hospital 9001-2015 for 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan's first ISO Quality Management System certified public sector hospital Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has proved the best ever international standard hospital by fulfilling the Surveillance Audit requirements.

Spokesperson of PIC Riffat Anjum on Monday said that during the audit, the hospital was found to have documented, implemented, and maintained its QMS in compliance with the requirements.

She said evidence of compliance was successfully verified, and continuation to the certification was recommended by the audit team.

The PIC has already the honor of the first ever public sector hospital in the country by getting ISO 9001-2015 certification in 2022.

Maintaining the ISO standard of the hospital involves the tireless efforts of all the hospital staff, Spokesperson.

Peshawar institute of cardiology inaugurated December 2020.

The KP's first cardiac hospital provides the best and most international standard health care not only in the province but to all patients of the country.