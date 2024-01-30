PIC Maintains ISO Certified Hospital For 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s first International Organization for Standardization (ISO) QMS (Quality Management System) on Tuesday certified the public sector hospital Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and proved the ever best international standard hospital to get its successful Surveillance Audit for this year 2024.
According to the spokesperson Riffat Anjum, the PIC went through the ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit. During the audit, PIC was found to have documented, implemented, and maintained its Quality Management System in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.
She said evidence of compliance was successfully verified, and continuation of the certification was recommended by the audit team.
PIC has honoured the first ever public sector hospital in the country to be ISO 9001-2015 certified in 2022.
Maintaining the ISO standard of the hospital involves the tireless efforts of all the hospital staff, said Riffat Anjum.
The Medical Director of PIC Prof.Dr Shahakar Ahmad Shah and the Hospital Director Dr Niamat Shah appreciated its staff for their continuous hard work, dedication, and commitment towards PIC.
Peshawar Institute of Cardiology was inaugurated in December 2020. The KP’s first cardiac hospital provides the best and international standard health care not only in the province but to all patients of the country.
