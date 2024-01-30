Open Menu

PIC Maintains ISO Certified Hospital For 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PIC maintains ISO certified hospital for 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s first International Organization for Standardization (ISO) QMS (Quality Management System) on Tuesday certified the public sector hospital Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and proved the ever best international standard hospital to get its successful Surveillance Audit for this year 2024.

According to the spokesperson Riffat Anjum, the PIC went through the ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit. During the audit, PIC was found to have documented, implemented, and maintained its Quality Management System in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.

She said evidence of compliance was successfully verified, and continuation of the certification was recommended by the audit team.

PIC has honoured the first ever public sector hospital in the country to be ISO 9001-2015 certified in 2022.

Maintaining the ISO standard of the hospital involves the tireless efforts of all the hospital staff, said Riffat Anjum.

The Medical Director of PIC Prof.Dr Shahakar Ahmad Shah and the Hospital Director Dr Niamat Shah appreciated its staff for their continuous hard work, dedication, and commitment towards PIC.

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology was inaugurated in December 2020. The KP’s first cardiac hospital provides the best and international standard health care not only in the province but to all patients of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa December 2015 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks ..

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks continue

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

16 minutes ago
 IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected ..

IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'

16 minutes ago
 LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomor ..

LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' sessi ..

FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1

16 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

16 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally

28 minutes ago
 Business facilitation center inspected

Business facilitation center inspected

20 minutes ago
 Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern sc ..

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..

34 minutes ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

36 minutes ago
 SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticult ..

SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP

34 minutes ago
 Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan