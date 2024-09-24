PIC makes medical history with Supersaturated Oxygen Therapy in cardiac treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has achieved another milestone, becoming the first institution in South Asia to successfully introduce the advanced international cardiac treatment method, "Supersaturated Oxygen via the TherOX Device, Bringing forward a new era of hope for heart patients in Pakistan.

According to PIC Spokesperson, Ms. Riffat Anjum on Tuesday, the successful implementation of this treatment method marks a pivotal moment in the institute's commitment to providing world-class cardiac care. Supersaturated Oxygen therapy has proven effective in timely treatment and preventing further damage to the heart after a heart attack.

PIC has successfully performed five procedures using this cutting-edge therapy within three days, treating three male and two female patients.

Dr. Abid Ullah, Associate Professor and Head of the Cardiology Department at PIC, explained that Supersaturated Oxygen therapy delivers a high volume of oxygen to the small arteries of the heart using the TherOX machine.

This therapeutic intervention is particularly beneficial for patients who have suffered a heart attack.

Dr. Ali Raza, Assistant Professor and Interventional Cardiologist, highlighted the importance of this treatment. “Heart attacks can lead to slow heart pumping and weakness of the heart muscle,” he explained. “Super Saturated Oxygen therapy can help improve heart health and reduce the risk of further damage.” Dr. Raza emphasized that while this treatment is widely practiced in developed countries, PIC has made it accessible in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demonstrating the institute’s commitment to bringing advanced medical care to the region.

Expressing pride in the entire hospital team, Dr. Abid Ullah said, “We are proud to have a team at PIC capable of introducing every type of international treatment. PIC has quickly become a source of pride for Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We are dedicated to serving the people, the country, and the province's progress.”