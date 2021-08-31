PIC management directed to provide best medical facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday directed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital management to improve working conditions and facilitate the patients in all units and wards.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday directed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital management to improve working conditions and facilitate the patients in all units and wards.

He issued these direction during his visit to PIC to inquire about the health of Excise and Taxation Punjab Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood who was admitted in the hospital due to chest pain.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail were also present.

Secretary Health expressed satisfaction over his recovering health.

Later, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi went round of PIC Emergency and ICU wards and asked the patients about medical healthcare being provided to them.

CEO PIC Dr Saqib Shafi along with MS PIC Dr Ihteshamul Haq briefed the secretary health about the system of provision of medical treatment to the patients in hospital.

Secretary health said that the department would not compromise on provision of modern medical treatment to the patients. "All management and operational affairs should also be improved to the optimum level and quite change in this regard should be visible", he added.

He said that he would soon visit to the hospital to see improvement in all units.