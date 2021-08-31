UrduPoint.com

PIC Management Directed To Provide Best Medical Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:54 PM

PIC management directed to provide best medical facilities

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday directed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital management to improve working conditions and facilitate the patients in all units and wards.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday directed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital management to improve working conditions and facilitate the patients in all units and wards.

He issued these direction during his visit to PIC to inquire about the health of Excise and Taxation Punjab Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood who was admitted in the hospital due to chest pain.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail were also present.

Secretary Health expressed satisfaction over his recovering health.

Later, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi went round of PIC Emergency and ICU wards and asked the patients about medical healthcare being provided to them.

CEO PIC Dr Saqib Shafi along with MS PIC Dr Ihteshamul Haq briefed the secretary health about the system of provision of medical treatment to the patients in hospital.

Secretary health said that the department would not compromise on provision of modern medical treatment to the patients. "All management and operational affairs should also be improved to the optimum level and quite change in this regard should be visible", he added.

He said that he would soon visit to the hospital to see improvement in all units.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Visit All Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Fore ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

42 minutes ago
 Commissioner for setting up Bus Terminal, Stands i ..

Commissioner for setting up Bus Terminal, Stands in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Over two mln get anti-COVID jabs in Rawalpindi; 20 ..

Over two mln get anti-COVID jabs in Rawalpindi; 207 new infections in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances o ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

3 minutes ago
 Root weighs England 'balancing act'

Root weighs England 'balancing act'

3 minutes ago
 Nasir clinch PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash C'ship titl ..

Nasir clinch PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash C'ship title

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.