PIC Orders To Disclose Private Hospital’s Negligence Inquiry Report
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) on Thursday has ordered to public inquiry report concerning the alleged negligence and mistreatment of doctors at a renowned private medical hospital Rawalpindi, which purportedly led to the death of 26-year-old Zahoor Ahmed's son.
This directive comes after the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) withheld the information, citing confidentiality under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.
According to details, Zahoor Ahmed, a resident of Gujjar Khan, Rawalpindi, filed a complaint with IHRA in July 2021, accusing the hospital's doctors of negligence resulting in his son's death.
A citizen Nadeem Umer filed an information request to the IHRA on February 14, 2024, seeking the current status and a copy of the inquiry report.
Umer’s request was denied by the public body, leading him to appeal to the PIC.
Upon receiving the appeal, the Commission issued a notice to the IHRA.
The IHRA, represented by a law officer, maintained that the information was confidential and exempt from disclosure under section 7(h) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, which pertains to personal treatment records.
However, the Commission disagreed with this exemption claim while citing section 5 of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017,highlighted that inquiry and investigative reports, once finalized, must be proactively published by public bodies.
The Commission asserted that the inquiry into the death of Zahoor Ahmed's son should be made accessible to ensure transparency and accountability.
The Commission's ruling emphasized the importance of handling matters related to public health and safety with utmost care and diligence. Recognizing the case's significance, the Commission ordered the Chief Executive Officer of IHRA to provide certified copies of the inquiry report to both the appellant and the Commission within ten days.
The next hearing is scheduled for June 16, 2024, to review the compliance and implementation of the Commission's order.
This decision underscores the Commission's commitment to upholding transparency and ensuring that public bodies are held accountable, particularly in cases involving public health and safety.
Recent Stories
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Digital cattle buying trend brings relief to buyers23 minutes ago
-
Governor summons Sindh Assembly session on June 723 minutes ago
-
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen25 minutes ago
-
MoHR enhances regional directorates' capacity for labour & human rights initiatives33 minutes ago
-
Ministry taking steps to introduce climate friendly buildings, Romina Alam1 hour ago
-
‘Custodial killings have become a norm in IIOJK’1 hour ago
-
PO among 18 suspects held, drugs illegal weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
Two accused of murders, facilitator held1 hour ago
-
Four illegal petrol filling stations, containers seized2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 302,900 cusecs water3 hours ago
-
PM, CIDCA chairman discuss promotion of Pak-China pragmatic cooperation3 hours ago
-
Special facilities for passengers at bus stand in Hafizabad13 hours ago