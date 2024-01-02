Open Menu

PIC Pathology Lab Acclaims Int'l Recognition

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has claimed yet another international recognition as the American College of Pathologists has declared the test reports of the PIC pathology laboratory of international standard.

According to the spokesperson of the hospital, PIC is the first government hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to participate in the proficiency quality testing of the American College of Pathologists, adding that American College sent more than 250 blood and other test samples to PIC lab to ascertain the proficiency of the lab.

The test reports of the PIC lab were declared 100 per cent correct and according to international standards, said the spokesperson. The lab tests included samples from haematology, chemical pathology, microbiology, blood bank and bedside machines of patients.

She said that the samples from the American College included tests for diagnosis of kidney, liver, hepatitis, cholesterol, sugar, and various blood diseases.

The lab also diagnosed various medicines used to identify various germs and treatment of diseases, which were found to be correct.

The approval of the PIC lab report by the American College of Pathologists was a great achievement, said the hospital director Dr. Nimat Shah, adding that it was the mission of PIC to provide international standards treatment and facilities

to the patients of the province and from all over Pakistan.

In three years, PIC has earned a lot of achievements at the national and international level due to the best services, treatment and strategies, which was a source of pride, said Dr Nimat Shah.

PIC has also received the honour of being the first government ISO-certified hospital of Pakistan to provide treatment according to international standards, he noted.

