Open Menu

PIC Performs 1901 Open Heart Surgeries In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM

PIC performs 1901 open heart surgeries in 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the only dedicated cardiology hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday announced the year 2024 as highly successful by performing over 2,000 cardiac procedures, including 1,901 open-heart surgeries (236 on children).

The hospital's annual performance report highlights a significant impact on cardiac care in the region.

In 2024, PIC's outpatient department (OPD) saw over 69,489 patients, including over 10,363 children.

The hospital performed 15,143 angiographies and angioplasties. PIC also provided a beacon of hope for children with congenital heart defects, successfully closing atrial septal defects (holes in the heart) in 811 children using minimally invasive devices.

PIC's emergency department treated 16,895 cardiac patients, including 653 children.

Under the Sehat Card Plus program, 19,701 patients received free angiography, angioplasty, surgeries, and other treatments. In a significant advancement, PIC performed 16 transcatheter aortic valve implantations (TAVI), a minimally invasive procedure, setting a new standard for cardiac care in the province.

PIC also provided exceptional care to patients from other provinces of Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.

Approximately 1,100 Afghan patients received OPD consultations, and 300 underwent angiography, angioplasty, cardiac surgery and other cardiac treatments.

The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, including cardiac MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, X-rays, and general MRI, benefited 35,756 patients. PIC's internationally (CAP) accredited laboratory conducted over 556,706 tests.

In 2024, PIC Achieved several national and international recognitions and milestones, The hospital became the first in South Asia to introduce thoracoscopic supersaturation oxygen therapy. PIC also gained national recognition for its minimally invasive valve replacements and other procedures on both children and adults.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

20 minutes ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

23 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

25 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

43 minutes ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

1 hour ago
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

14 hours ago
 166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan