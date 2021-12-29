PIC performs 5,000 angioplasty, angiography procedures in first year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has carried out medical checkups of 29,000 heart patients, performed over 5,000 angioplasty and angiography procedures during a short span of one year.

A spokesperson for PIC, Riffat Anjum informed on Wednesday, the hospital has registered over 1,100 heart surgeries on completion of its one year period. He said the hospital was also providing treatment to the children with heart diseases.

Over 200 open and close heart surgeries were performed on heart patient children, the spokesperson said adding that at Paediatric Cardiology, holes in the hearts of 136 children were successfully covered without any device.

At the PIC over 7,000 heart patients were provided free of charge cardiac treatment during one year. The hospital was also providing treatment to the Afghan citizens as 684 such patients were provided medical cover and 20 were operated upon at the PIC during the last year. The hospital also performed angioplasty and angiography procedures of over 80 Afghan nationals besides providing free of charge heart diseases treatment to 61 Afghans.

The spokesperson said the PIC has earned a good name and confidence of people through its best services after the Prime Minister inaugurated the hospital on December 16, 2020.