PIC Rejects Reports Of Negligence In Blood Screening

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 07:27 PM

The administration of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has strongly refuted media reports alleging negligence in blood screening procedures

In a statement issued on Thursday, Executive Director PIC Professor Bilal Mohiuddin clarified that all blood screening at the hospital's blood bank is conducted strictly in accordance with the regulations set by the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Executive Director PIC Professor Bilal Mohiuddin clarified that all blood screening at the hospital’s blood bank is conducted strictly in accordance with the regulations set by the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services.

He stated that there is no truth to the circulating news and reaffirmed that the Punjab Institute of Cardiology maintains strict protocols to ensure the safety and proper care of all patients. He further added that the hospital itself closely monitors the treatment and care being provided to every patient.

