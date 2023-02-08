UrduPoint.com

PIC Resolves 322 Complaints In Year 2022 For Ensuring Transparency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PIC resolves 322 complaints in year 2022 for ensuring transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) received 849 appeals during the year 2022 out of which 322 were resolved while 76 detailed orders were issued against Federal public bodies exercising the Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that these complaints were received through post, email, and through Information Management System, developed by the commission to facilitate citizens to file appeals online.

Siddiqui said that out of a total of 849 complaints, 322 appeals were resolved and the requested information was provided to the appellants, and "Case Closure Certificates" were also shared with both the appellants and the respondents.

He highlighted that the commission has issued 76 detailed orders on the appeals filed by citizens against federal public bodies for delaying or unlawfully denying access to information.

Siddiqui reiterated to implement the government's transparent policy for ensuring citizens get access to information from public departments and said that PIC has issued notices along with holding hearings on these appeals thrice a week.

The commission facilitated citizens in exercising their right to information through a summon to public officials and where necessary issues orders, he said adding that the provision of information to the citizens results in improving governance and reducing corruption.

He said that ever since the establishment of PIC on November 7, 2018, the commission has been carrying out its statuary duties implementing the Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

