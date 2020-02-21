UrduPoint.com
PIC, SSDO Sign MoU To Promote Awareness On Federal RTI Act

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:08 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Information Commission and Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the collaboration to promote awareness on Federal Right to Information Act and strengthen its implementation.

The MoU was signed by Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas.

As per MoU, the SSDO will regularly provide technical assistance through research, advocacy, awareness and digital campaigns for implementation of Federal Right to Information law in the country.

The SSDO will organize awareness seminars policy dialogues, and training of relevant stakeholders on RTI law in various regions.

The SSDO will provide assistance to PIC on website development, digital campaigning and online tools on right to information.

The SSDO and PIC will jointly identify the gaps and opportunities to collaborate for improved implementation of Federal RTI law.

The MoU will remain in effect till October 31, 2022 and may be extended if both parties mutuality agreed upon.

