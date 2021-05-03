PIC starts pediatric heart surgeries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology ( PIC) has achieved a milestone by starting open heart surgeries, heart and lung transplants and other heart treatments for children.

The spokesperson for Peshawar Institute of Cardiology , Rifat Anjum said that the institute was only special pediatric cardiac hospital in the province which provides such treatment and surgeries.

He said that PIC would provide latest treatment to children with various heart related diseases like holes in heart and heart transplant.

The spokesperson said that internationally renowned pediatric and heart transplant surgeon, Dr.Mubashir Zarin Khan Tahirkhel has joined the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.

Dr.Mubashir has treated hundreds of children with heart diseases in Canada , Saudi Arabia and in Pakistan.