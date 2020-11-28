PIC to be made quality hospital to treat cardiac patients: Taimur Salim Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that government was endeavoring to provide masses quality healthcare facilities and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) would prove to be milestone in achieving the goal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that government was endeavoring to provide masses quality healthcare facilities and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) would prove to be milestone in achieving the goal.

He was talking to media after visiting PIC here on Saturday. He said that provincial government was making incessant efforts to facilitate people in getting medical treatment facilities adding PIC was a step forward to help out patients suffering from various heart related ailments.

He said that PIC was state-of-art PIC that is equipped with needed machinery and it would be opened for patients in December.

He said that a qualified team of 500 medical professionals would provide healthcare facilities to patients in first phase.

Jhagra said that PIC would be further developed as a quality hospital of cardiology and efforts would be made to make it a prestigious institution of the country aiming better treatment of cardiac patients.

Health minister said that corona cases have been increased by 20 percent after Nov 18 and tally of cases has been ascended after public gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement. He also urged masses to adopt preventive measures against corona and help government in its efforts to control infection rate.