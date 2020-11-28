UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIC To Be Made Quality Hospital To Treat Cardiac Patients: Taimur Salim Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

PIC to be made quality hospital to treat cardiac patients: Taimur Salim Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that government was endeavoring to provide masses quality healthcare facilities and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) would prove to be milestone in achieving the goal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that government was endeavoring to provide masses quality healthcare facilities and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) would prove to be milestone in achieving the goal.

He was talking to media after visiting PIC here on Saturday. He said that provincial government was making incessant efforts to facilitate people in getting medical treatment facilities adding PIC was a step forward to help out patients suffering from various heart related ailments.

He said that PIC was state-of-art PIC that is equipped with needed machinery and it would be opened for patients in December.

He said that a qualified team of 500 medical professionals would provide healthcare facilities to patients in first phase.

Jhagra said that PIC would be further developed as a quality hospital of cardiology and efforts would be made to make it a prestigious institution of the country aiming better treatment of cardiac patients.

Health minister said that corona cases have been increased by 20 percent after Nov 18 and tally of cases has been ascended after public gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement. He also urged masses to adopt preventive measures against corona and help government in its efforts to control infection rate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa December Media From Government

Recent Stories

Another Pakistani squad member tests positive for ..

2 minutes ago

Nine booked over coronavirus SOPs violation across ..

40 seconds ago

Russia Registers 29 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Argentina Extends Social Distancing Measures Acros ..

1 minute ago

Europe virus toll crosses 400,000, shops reopen in ..

1 minute ago

Chinese envoy, Asim Bajwa review progress of CPEC ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.