PIC To Conduct Research For Reason, Prevention Of Heart Diseases

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in collaboration with Houston Methodist Hospital USA and London School of Economics would conduct and organise database of cardiac patients to ascertain the reason of different heart diseases and bring improvement in the treatment

A function to this effect held here at PIC where Chief Executive and Medical Director of the hospital Dr Shahkar Ahmad Shah said that PIC is not only a blessing for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the whole region, adding that it is a state of the art hospital equipped with latest technology and facilities.

He said that the hospitals have carried out thousands of successful heart surgeries in one year which is evident of its best performance.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Khuram Nasir of Houston Methodist Hospital USA said that with the support of PIC they would compile a database of heart patients that would help to bring improvement in heart related surgeries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra appreciated the performance of PIC and said that thousands of people from across the country come to Peshawar to avail heart surgeries from PIC.

He said PIC is at the top of the list of hospitals where people get free treatment under Sehat Insaf Card facility.

