PIC To Host Three-day International Cardiac Surgery Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Peshawar Institute Of Cardiology (PIC-MTI) is hosting a three-day 12th Biennial International Cardiac Surgery Conference to focus on new developments in the field of cardiology, starting on Friday.

The conference brings together renowned and leading cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and other health experts from around the world, including Pakistan.

According to PIC Spokesperson Riffat Anjam, the theme of the conference is "Empowering Quality Through Collaboration For a Brighter Future In Cardiac Surgery."

The conference, jointly organized by the Pakistan Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons (PACVTS) and Peshawar Institute Of Cardiology will start on November 17th today.

In the conference famous cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and health experts from Pakistan and from the different countries will participate.

Ms Anjum further added that the conference will focus on new developments in the field of cardiology, major and minor cardiac surgeries, non-invasive procedures, innovative treatment options, and research related to heart diseases.

The three-day conference will include workshops, symposiums, and presentations on various topics.

Dr. Shahkar Ahmed Shah, Chief Executive, Medical Director, and Conference Convener of the Institute of Cardiology, Peshawar, expressed his honor in hosting such a significant event and highlighted that providing the best and world-class treatment facilities has always been the top priority of the Institute.

He emphasized that the trust of both local and international institutions in the Institute's capabilities has made such a grand event possible.

Dr. Shah further mentioned that the Institute of Cardiology, Peshawar has received numerous national and international awards in a short period of three years, which is not only a moment of pride for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for Pakistan.

Prof. Shahkar further added that this conference will not only facilitate the exchange of new ideas but will also provide better opportunities for young aspiring surgeons to learn and contribute to the advancement of cardiac treatment in the province and the country.

Dr. Shah extended a warm welcome to all the participants, foreign delegates, and guests attending the conference in Peshawar.

