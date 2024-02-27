PIC towards angioplasty for patients suffering of heart attacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology's (PIC) board of Governors has taken a step towards cooperation in the expenses of Primary angioplasty for patients suffering from heart attacks in emergencies.

A group of donors called Friends of PIC has been established, and on the first day, over Rs 5 million were raised for this noble cause.

Friends of PIC consists of renowned businessmen and organizations in the province.

In this regard, an event was organized at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday, attended by prominent businessmen and representatives of prominent organizations to raise funds for providing financial assistance in primary PCI in the hospital's emergency department.

Chairman of the Board, Professor Dr. Hafeez Ullah stated that excellent performance of its treatment and staff have made PIC-MTI an internationally recognized hospital.

He said that some patients who arrived in emergencies required primary PCI on an urgent basis, which could save their lives.

However, hospitals are facing financial difficulties due to the current economic situation in the country.

He further said that the cost of this treatment was high, which some patients could not afford.

Therefore, this assistance will prove to be a ray of hope for them.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health, Professor Dr. Riaz Anwar said that the government's mission was to provide better facilities to the people of the province.

However, providing financial assistance to deserving patients like those in PCI is commendable.

Chief Executive and Medical Director of PIC-MTI, Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude for their contributions.

Professor Shahkar briefed the members of the business community about the hospital and informed them about the achievements that had been accomplished in a short period of time.

