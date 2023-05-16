UrduPoint.com

PIC Training Workshop On Documentaries Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PIC training workshop on documentaries concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop on 'Short Documentaries and New Trends in Reels' concluded at a local hotel on Tuesday with an aim to brush up professional skills of media students and journalists in social and digital media.

The workshop was arranged by the Pakistan Information Center (PIC) under the banner of the Press Information Department (PID), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Members of the Lahore Press Club, journalists associated with various tv channels and newspapers and media studies students participated in the training workshop who were imparted training on documentary making.

Renowned actor Haseeb Khan was the chief guest of the closing ceremony while certificates were also distributed among the participants.

In his address, Haseeb Khan said: "Experts would have to work hard in film making, and it is not possible to create master pieces without focusing on story telling, scene development, film frame, sets, controlled environment".

Director General Press Information Department Lahore Shafqat Abbas said that digital and social media had become the first source of information and infotainment, and short documentaries were the best mean to transfer particular concept among the masses in the shortest time.

He said that under this project of the Ministry of Information, Pakistan Information Center had so far provided training to more than 10 thousand journalists, students and social media influencers across the country, while this year, the center would provide training to more 2,000 journalists and students of the Mass communication departments.

In addition, the Pakistan Information Center provides training to journalists in all major cities of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzafarabad, he concluded.

The experts imparted skills to the participants how to make documentaries with unique topics through extra ordinary research and hardworking besides using film terminology, including shorts, set up, expositions, character establishment, insight incident, climax, conflicts and conclusion while other modern techniques were also discussed in the workshop.

During the workshop, International Film-makers Umar Saeed and Muhammad Zia taught the participants about modern tools and techniques for making documentaries and short trending videos. He discussed creative, traditional and social contents, and asked the participants to focus on films with great command of communications.

Some extra-ordinary, inspirational and award winning short documentaries were also shownfor knowledge and technical expertise for the participants.

Deputy Director Admin Uzma Saleem and Coordinator PIC Awais Anwar also attended the workshop.

