PIC treats 10,000 heart patients including 205 Afghans

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) while sharing its first five months performance report after its inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 16, 2020, Wednesday said till date the hospital provided medical cover to 10,000 cardiac patients at Out Patient Department (OPD) including 205 Afghan nationals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) while sharing its first five months performance report after its inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 16, 2020, Wednesday said till date the hospital provided medical cover to 10,000 cardiac patients at Out Patient Department (OPD) including 205 Afghan nationals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the 262-bed state-of-the art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for patients of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and seven merged tribal districts.

Talking to APP, Spokesperson of PIC Riffat Anjum said that 403 open heart surgeries were conducted of which eight were Afghan nationals while 22 were children from different areas of the province.

"The hospital treated about 1600 cardiology cases like angiography and angioplasty in which 15 children were included" said Riffat Anjum.

2653 patients were treated in emergency in which 15 Afghan nationals were included. More than 22 patients were treated free of cost on Sihat Sahulat Card in the hospital.

PIC was the long awaited demand of thousands of patients suffering from heart, cardiovascular, cardiothoracic and others heart related diseases that were fulfilled by the PTI government after its formal opening by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Most of cardiac patients of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, who used to travel to others provinces and Islamabad for cardiac surgeries, were now getting quality treatment including surgical, medical and diagnostic services at dedicated PIC at their doorstep.