PIC treats 85,000 hearts patients including 1,200 Afghan nationals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The newly established cardiology hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), has examined more than 85,000 patients, including 1,200 Afghan nationals during its first two years.

The spokesperson of the hospital, Riffat Anjum, shared the performance reports of PIC on Sunday that the hospital has completed two years of its establishment.

It said that more than 85,000 heart disease patients, including 13,000 children and 1200 Afghan nationals were examined at the PIC during the last two years.

According to the report, more than 23,00 surgeries of heart disease patients were performed, while more than 16,000 angiographies and angioplasties were done successfully. Similarly, more than 400 children underwent heart surgeries while more than 600 children underwent angiography and angioplasty.

In the PIC emergency, at least 22,000 heart disease patients were treated, including more than 500 Afghan national patients.

The PIC treated above 23,000 patients free of cost under the health card.