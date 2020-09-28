PIC, UNESCO launches Online Appeal Management Information System on eve of IDUAI

The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) with support of UNESCO's Multi-donor program on Thursday launched Online Appeal Management Information System to support citizens' fundamental right of access to information through robust e-governance system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) with support of UNESCO's Multi-donor program on Thursday launched Online Appeal Management Information System to support citizens' fundamental right of access to information through robust e-governance system.

The new system was launched in a function held here at local hotel, aiming to commemorate International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) titled "Access to Information in Times of Crisis".

IDUAI - "Access to Information in Times of Crisis" was celebrated by United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with partners including the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), the European Union delegation in Pakistan, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of Netherlands and the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO).

The new Online Appeal Management information system (AMIS) of the Pakistan Information Commission, along with a new website was launched on the occasion with the support of UNESCO's Multi-donor program on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists.

The initiative aims to support citizens' fundamental right of access to information through robust e-governance systems, which directly contribute to the Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong institutions.

The AMIS will enable citizens to file information requests with PIC online, accessible via www.rti.gov.pk. The newly developed portal has been integrated with a system that allows the commission to process multiple requests digitally. In the wake of Covid19, the need to strengthen digital systems has grown rapidly, especially in terms of accessing and sharing public information.

Ms. Patricia McPhillips, Country Representative and Director, UNESCO stressed that the access to information was an integral part of strengthening democracies as it instils transparency and accountability.

Wouter Plomp, Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan, emphasized the need to enforce the Right to Information (RTI) laws in order to facilitate citizens and also to remain open to gradually improving the RTI laws.

In 2019, 74th UN General Assembly adopted IDUAI as a United Nations day. As the designated agency UNESCO globally monitors the number of countries that adopt and implement constitutional, statutory/ and or policy guarantees for public access to information.