PICE golden jubilee celebrated at PU engineering institute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Institute of Energy and Environmental Engineering on Friday celebrated the golden jubilee of Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers (PICE)' and organised a engineering convention.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Shahid Munir presented a detailed report on energy resources of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan must rely on indigenous natural resources for energy instead of foreign resources.

Dr Salman Tahir said that there was a need to review curriculum of engineering in the country.

Dr Amir Ejaz said that engineers had a very important role in development of the country and emphasised the need to reduce import of engineers.

The general body also awarded gold medal to Dr Mahmood Saleem and Dr Salman Tahir in recognition of their services while elected Dr Mahmood Saleem as president, Dr Zafar Noon as senior vice president, Dr Naveed Ramzan as secretary and Dr Khuram Shahzad as joint secretary of the association for the year 2020-2021.

University of Jhang Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) Rahim Yar Khan VC Prof Dr Salman Tahir, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology, Multan VC Prof Dr Amir Ejaz, President Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers Khalid Bashir, General Secretary Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem, Dean Faculty of Engineering UET Lahore Prof Dr Navid Ramzan and others were present on the occasion.