UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pick Up-bus Collision: 15 Burnt To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Pick up-bus collision: 15 burnt to death

As many as 15 commuters have died in head on collision between Pick up and bus on Mehtarzai top in Muslim Bagh in the area of Quetta.A collision took place between pick up laden with petrol and bus

QILLA SAIFULLAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) As many as 15 commuters have died in head on collision between Pick up and bus on Mehtarzai top in Muslim Bagh in the area of Quetta.A collision took place between pick up laden with petrol and bus.

Bus and pick up caught fire.

The two vehicles were reduced to ashes and fell into ravine.Only one commuter survived and no identification has been made so far in respect of dead persons.Deputy Commissioner Qilla Saifullah said pick up laden with Iranian petrol was main cause in the accident.

The pick up was on its way from Quetta to Qilla Saifullah.Further investigations are underway with reference to this incident.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Fire Petrol Quetta Osama Bin Laden Vehicles Died Bagh Muslim From Top

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

12 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

13 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

32 minutes ago

Tremendous response by the customers on Infinix 12 ..

39 minutes ago

Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election ..

17 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveri ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.