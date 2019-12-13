Pick up-bus collision: 15 burnt to death

(@FahadShabbir)

QILLA SAIFULLAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) As many as 15 commuters have died in head on collision between Pick up and bus on Mehtarzai top in Muslim Bagh in the area of Quetta.A collision took place between pick up laden with petrol and bus.

Bus and pick up caught fire.

The two vehicles were reduced to ashes and fell into ravine.Only one commuter survived and no identification has been made so far in respect of dead persons.Deputy Commissioner Qilla Saifullah said pick up laden with Iranian petrol was main cause in the accident.

The pick up was on its way from Quetta to Qilla Saifullah.Further investigations are underway with reference to this incident.