Pickets Set Up At Entry/exit Points To Check Fertilizers, Atta Smuggling

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Deputy commissioner Tahir Wattu visited pickets at inter-city points at Head Muhammadwala Monday-Tuesday midnight to check smuggling of Atta and fertilizers

The DC checked the deployment of agriculture and food department officials at the picket and ordered them to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Shujabad conducted raids in different parts of the city and its suburbs where he sealed three godowns on hoarding fertilizers and recovered 100 bags of fertilizers from a house.

AC has started legal proceedings against the violators.

